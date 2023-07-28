Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 19, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a four-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, in 2018.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” Biden said in a statement. It was his first acknowledgement of the child.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter,” he said. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Hunter Biden’s paternity was established by DNA testing after Roberts sued for child support, and the two parties recently resolved outstanding child support issues. The president’s son wrote about his encounter with Roberts in his 2021 memoir, saying it came while he was deep in addiction to alcohol and drugs, including crack cocaine.

“I had no recollection of our encounter,” he wrote. “That’s how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I’ve taken responsibility for.”

The president, who has made a commitment to family central to his public persona, has faced increasing criticism from political rivals and pundits for failing to acknowledge the granddaughter. According to a person familiar with the matter, he was taking the cue from his son while the legal proceedings played out. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.

Biden’s statement was first reported by People Magazine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aroldo Aguilar, 55, was arrested for having more than 450 grams of cocaine in his possession.
Texas man arrested for drug trafficking in Oklahoma
Katherine Dupuis, 44, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession and tampering with...
Sherman woman arrested for drugs, tampering with evidence
Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Missing Keller woman found safe in Fort Worth
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
The movie will feature a Bonham golf course and various Sherman locations.
Filming begins for Sherman based film, “The Short Game”

Latest News

The cost of borrowing money keeps going up, here's why.
Federal interest rate increases again, what you need to know
The cost of borrowing money keeps going up, here's why.
Federal interest rate increases again, what you need to know
Marshall was booked into the Carter County Jail on charges of child stealing and impersonating...
Man allegedly tries to kidnap children at restaurant, childcare pickup
Certain medications can increase the chances of heat-related illnesses.
Heat and medication can have dangerous side effects