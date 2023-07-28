Denison ISD welcomes new faces

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The new school year school for Denison ISD is less than two weeks away, which brings a new beginning and new faces.

“This is just generally an exciting time of year but it’s also an exciting time to be in Denison, TX with all the growth that is coming,” said Denison ISD Superintendent Dr. David Kirkbride.

Kirkbride said the school district expects a yearly increase of over 3% in student enrollment for the next decade.

“We’re anticipating about 160 to maybe 200 students increase from last year to this year, but we won’t know that until the first week or so of school,” Kirkbride added.

But the school district is running out of room. With the recent passage of the school bond, the elementary expansions will be complete by August 2025.

Until then, “we have two portable buildings that we’ve moved on to, one at Lamar and one at Terrell to anticipate some growth there as well,” Kirkbride said, “we feel like we’re in good shape for the next couple of years until those projects are completed.”

Along with the new students, Denison ISD is welcoming about 100 new staff to the district.

“We hired about 60 to 65 new teachers, certified staff members, some of those guidance counselors, diagnosticians classroom teachers, and about another 40, what we refer to as our paraprofessional, they’re support positions,” Kirkbride added.

And of the new teacher population, Kirkbride said about half are either Denison ISD veterans or Yellow Jacket alums.

“With teacher shortages, the fact that we are fully staffed at this time of year is significant,” Kirkbride added, “I think it speaks to the fact that people want to be in this community.

The first day of school is August 8th.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.