Durant approves purchase of extra trash trucks

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant City Utilities Authority held a special meeting on Thursday night to talk about buying extra trash trucks.

Phillip Hightower is the Public Works Director for the city of Durant and he said that the trucks were needed because several trucks are currently out of commission.

“We have 10 trash trucks in our fleet, and right now we only have four running,” Hightower said. “And one of those trucks that’s running now is the only automated truck that we have.”

Hightower added that the shortage of trucks has created some seriously long hours for his guys.

“They start at four in the morning, and some days it’s after eight at night that they’re working,” Hightower said. “Tempers are getting shorter because they’re having to work longer days in this heat.”

Hightower also said that so far they’ve been lucky to avoid any serious heat-related injuries.

“We try the best we can to keep them as cool as possible, but it’s not very possible in 104 degree heat,” Hightower said.

Thursday, the Utilities Authority gave Hightower the go-ahead to purchase the trucks.

He said that he is incredibly proud of how his guys have handled the situation.

“You can’t ask for better employees,” Hightower said. “They’re doing a good job.”

According to Hightower, the trucks could be picked up, brought back to Durant and incorporated into the fleet as early as Tuesday.

