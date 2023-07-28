Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Federal interest rate increases again, what you need to know

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The cost of borrowing money keeps going up.

“What local consumers and businesses will see is an increase in new money, particularly car loans, mortgages, credit cards. Those prices will go up,” First United Bank CFO George Clark said.

If you’re planning to buy something big like a car or a house, Clark says you may want to hold off with interest rates going up.

“Much of what drives spending is how much of payment you can afford if you’re borrowing money,” he continued.

And it’s not just purchases, some businesses might see existing loan rates go up as well. the reason?

“You have to remember that the federal reserve uses rate increases in an effort to stem inflation,” Clark stated.

and to do that, the fed wants consumers to borrow less.

“Whenever they raise interest rates, people’s borrowing gets more expensive. therefore, they purchase less things. Therefore, supply goes up because there’s less things being bought. demand goes down because your payments are more, and then prices should stabilize,” Clark said.

Clark says that rates are likely to go down soon because they are so high, but it’s difficult to gauge exactly when.

“They’ll be looking for economic data that suggests that the economy is cooling, and prices are going to go down before they start to do that,” he shared.

So, instead of making those big purchases, you may want to stay with that cracked phone, the older car, or rental home...for now.

“Ultimately, though, what happens is prices are going to tend to come down because there’s less economic activity,” he concluded.

So, keep a watchful before major purchases. timing is everything.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aroldo Aguilar, 55, was arrested for having more than 450 grams of cocaine in his possession.
Texas man arrested for drug trafficking in Oklahoma
Katherine Dupuis, 44, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession and tampering with...
Sherman woman arrested for drugs, tampering with evidence
Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Missing Keller woman found safe in Fort Worth
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
The movie will feature a Bonham golf course and various Sherman locations.
Filming begins for Sherman based film, “The Short Game”

Latest News

The cost of borrowing money keeps going up, here's why.
Federal interest rate increases again, what you need to know
Marshall was booked into the Carter County Jail on charges of child stealing and impersonating...
Man allegedly tries to kidnap children at restaurant, childcare pickup
Certain medications can increase the chances of heat-related illnesses.
Heat and medication can have dangerous side effects
Certain medications can increase the chances of heat-related illnesses.
Heat and medication can have dangerous side effects