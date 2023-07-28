Federal interest rate increases again, what you need to know

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The cost of borrowing money keeps going up.

“What local consumers and businesses will see is an increase in new money, particularly car loans, mortgages, credit cards. Those prices will go up,” First United Bank CFO George Clark said.

If you’re planning to buy something big like a car or a house, Clark says you may want to hold off with interest rates going up.

“Much of what drives spending is how much of payment you can afford if you’re borrowing money,” he continued.

And it’s not just purchases, some businesses might see existing loan rates go up as well. the reason?

“You have to remember that the federal reserve uses rate increases in an effort to stem inflation,” Clark stated.

and to do that, the fed wants consumers to borrow less.

“Whenever they raise interest rates, people’s borrowing gets more expensive. therefore, they purchase less things. Therefore, supply goes up because there’s less things being bought. demand goes down because your payments are more, and then prices should stabilize,” Clark said.

Clark says that rates are likely to go down soon because they are so high, but it’s difficult to gauge exactly when.

“They’ll be looking for economic data that suggests that the economy is cooling, and prices are going to go down before they start to do that,” he shared.

So, instead of making those big purchases, you may want to stay with that cracked phone, the older car, or rental home...for now.

“Ultimately, though, what happens is prices are going to tend to come down because there’s less economic activity,” he concluded.

So, keep a watchful before major purchases. timing is everything.

