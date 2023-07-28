Heat and medication can have dangerous side effects

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Heat and medications, not the combination the doctor ordered as it can have negative side effects.

Emergency Physician, Dr. James Frame said it can enhance the likelihood of heat-related illnesses.

“It can occur a lot quicker because your body can’t compensate because of the presence of medications,” Frame said.

Pharmacist, Kristin Glezman, said antihistamines, decongestants and blood pressure medications are a few.

“Sudafed some beta-blockers, such as Metoprolol, some diuretics, like Furosemide, Lasix,” Glezman said.

When someone is experiencing a heat-related illness they sweat, their heart rate and blood pressure increase and they get thirsty.

“Those medications don’t allow for some of that to happen, especially the heart rate or the blood pressure to come up, that’s the design of the medication to keep the blood pressure down,” Frame said.

This makes it more difficult to detect a dangerous illness, even when it is happening. Glezman said a person taking these medications should be aware.

“Just being conscious of how long they’ve been outside and try to limit their time or exposure,” Glezman said.

Glezman said the head can also take a toll on over-the-counter and prescription drugs that are meant to be stored at room temperature.

“You don’t want to keep your medications in a hot car,” Glezman said, “The efficacy of the medication could decrease.”

It’s important to keep yourself and your medications cool.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.