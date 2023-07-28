Man allegedly tries to kidnap children at restaurant, childcare pickup

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man who was allegedly driving around town and attempting to lure children from their parents was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to Ardmore Police.

Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said Rickie Marshall was arrested after the department received several calls.

“This is a case where we think it could have escalated if we did not catch him,” Henry said.

The first call was around 2:45 on Thursday after a man approached a grandmother and her granddaughter at childcare pickup, trying to take the child away, Henry said.

“Some employees in the area were able to intervene and take custody back of the child,” Henry said.

Henry said officers had just identified the man when they got another call.

“The same suspect trying to do the same thing,” Henry said. “Mr. Marshall approached a small boy and was trying to lure him away from the restaurant, and he was confronted by the boy’s parents.”

Henry said Rickie Mitchell was telling a boy to go to the restroom with him, and when the parents intervened, he claimed he was a US Marshal.

“Mr. Marshall again got in his car and fled the scene,” Henry said. “However we did have officers in the area who were able to spot the vehicle.”

Kassandra Watson told News 12 a man matching Marshall’s description in the same type of car came by her house Thursday afternoon, claiming to be a US Marshal, and when she asked to see his ID badge, he just showed her a driver’s license.

“He started to get more and more aggressive and when I asked him to show me a badge he just showed me his license,” Watson said. “At that point, I told him something’s kind of fishy about this and you need to leave, I’m gonna call the cops.”

Henry said anyone concerned about the legitimacy of an officer can ask to see their credentials.

“They should have on them a badge from their agency and a commission card that has their picture ID, and it shows they’re commissioned through their agency,” Henry said.

Marshall was booked into the Carter County Jail on charges of child stealing and impersonating an officer of the law.

