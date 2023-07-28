No Break In The Heat...

Another hot day in Texoma with 100 degrees being the high in many places and the Heat Index making it feel like 100 anywhere the temperatures are in the upper 90s.

Temperatures will continue to climb slowly through the weekend and ramp up a few degrees higher going into August as an upper level area of high pressure centers over Texoma. There does look to be a break in the heat dome next Friday, which could bring a cool front through and give us a break from triple digit highs.

It’s too far out to put any bit of certainty on rain chances. The forecast will be very hot and stable until next Friday.

Stay cool and stay hydrated Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.