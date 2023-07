MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was arrested in relation to a stabbing in Mead, Oklahoma, overnight Wednesday.

Makayla Vannoy is being held in the Bryan County Jail on a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

No word yet on the condition of the victim or what led up to the stabbing.

We will bring you any updates as we get them.

