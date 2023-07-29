Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Civeo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

(MGN STOCK MARKET)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 30 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $178.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.6 million.

Civeo expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $650 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVEO

Most Read

Booking photo of Makayla Vannoy
Woman arrested in Mead stabbing
Fatal crash generic
Ratliff City woman killed in Coal County crash
Marshall was booked into the Carter County Jail on charges of child stealing and impersonating...
Man allegedly tries to kidnap children at restaurant, childcare pickup
Katherine Dupuis, 44, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession and tampering with...
Sherman woman arrested for drugs, tampering with evidence
There are even ideas in the air about what to do with the third-floor space.
New lofts at the Katy Depot in Denison

Latest News

Texas Rangers
San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers meet in game 2 of series
Dallas Wings
Las Vegas faces Dallas, aims for 12th straight home win
Texas Rangers
Musgrove sharp and Tatis homers to lead the Padres to a 7-1 win over the Rangers
Dallas Wings
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Texas Rangers
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury