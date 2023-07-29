Texoma Local
Katy Depot hosts Barbie dream night

On Friday night, Denison’s Katy Depot got into the Barbie spirit with it’s very own Barbie dream night.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Just like a scene from the movie: Barbie meets the real world. This time in downtown Denison.

Ray’s Mercantile was filled to the brim with Barbie and Ken-ergy.

“We have everything Barbie you would ever want,” owner Lucas Ridley said. “Anything pink.”

Ridley also added that Barbie merchandise will still be available after Friday’s event.

“We’ll have it until inventory runs out,” Ridley said. “It is very limited inventory, but we’ll have it for probably a few weeks.”

The Barbie movie had a record breaking opening weekend last Friday bringing in $52,000,000 in the U.S. and Canada.

“I cried,” Barbie fan and Calera resident Lacey Phelps said. “There were some really touching parts and then there were some parts that were just hilarious.”

“it was motivational, inspirational, but also really funny and really cute,” Barbie fan and Denison resident Zoe Reed said.

Stafford House Provisions also got in on the action with their own brand new Barbie-inspired pink drink.

“People are loving it so much, we decided to make it a permanent part of our menu,” Stafford House owner Dana Stafford said. “I think it’ll be like Barbie, it’s going to stick around forever.”

The event symbolized the resurgence for Barbie and the Katy Depot, and it’s looking like the hype for both won’t be slowing down any time soon.

“I’ve grown up in Denison and to see downtown Denison thrive is really awesome,” Reed said.

“We’re super excited to see the growth with lofts going on upstairs and residents coming in and then the growth of the retail,” Stafford said. “I think it’s just going to be a hopping place in the near future.”

