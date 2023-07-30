Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Candy Land comes to life in Sherman

To celebrate the end of their summer reading program, the Sherman Public Library brought the colors and characters of Candy Land to life.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - From the sweet mints of candy cane lane, to the colorful swirls of the lollipop woods, all the way through the popsicles at the chilling ice palace, there was fun around every corner in Sherman on Saturday.

To celebrate the end of their summer reading program, the Sherman Public Library brought the colors and characters of Candy Land to life for kids to fulfill their dreams of making their journey to King Kandy’s castle.

Kids took turns spinning for colors and making their way through the board, earning candy from characters like Princess Lolly and Queen Frostine along the way.

Melissa Eason is the Library Services Administrator for the library and she says that fun events like this help keep kids excited about reading.

“It’s easiest to build a reader from early childhood,” Eason said. “A child who reads will typically read their whole life. They learn that love of reading as a child.”

After the kids made their way through the ice palace, their final stop was entering the Candy Castle and meeting King Kandy himself.

Along with all of the candy they collected on their way, their final stop at candy castle earned them a goodie bag, officially ending their journey through Candy Land.

Although the summer reading program is officially over, the Sherman Public Library still has plenty more fun stuff planned as we all gear up for back-to-school season. You can find all of the information on what they have planned on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Makayla Vannoy
Woman arrested in Mead stabbing
Fatal crash generic
Ratliff City woman killed in Coal County crash
Marshall was booked into the Carter County Jail on charges of child stealing and impersonating...
Man allegedly tries to kidnap children at restaurant, childcare pickup
Katherine Dupuis, 44, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession and tampering with...
Sherman woman arrested for drugs, tampering with evidence
The cost of borrowing money keeps going up, here's why.
Federal interest rate increases again, what you need to know

Latest News

Local fire department recognized
To celebrate the end of their summer reading program, the Sherman Public Library brought the...
Candy Land comes to life in Sherman
On Friday night, Denison’s Katy Depot got into the Barbie spirit with it’s very own Barbie...
Katy Depot hosts Barbie dream night
A man who was allegedly driving around town and attempting to lure children from their parents...
Man allegedly tries to kidnap children at restaurant, childcare pickup