Excessive Heat Warning for Monday

New Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued in Texoma for Sunday and Monday. For Sunday all Texoma counties excluding Carter, Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens counties are under a Heat Advisory. High temperatures expected to reach 103-105 with Heat Index values between 104 and 107.

For Monday, all counties North of the Red River will be under a Heat Advisory while South of the Red River will be under an Excessive Heat Warning. Texas counties are expected to see high temperatures between 105-107 with Heat Index values nearing 110 for Monday. It will be a scorching end to July, but this heat wave is not slowing down for August.

Expect mores Excessive Heat Warnings this week as Tuesday, August 1st looks like temperatures will be even hotter than Monday. This is due to the upper air high pressure area moving on top of Texoma that we often refer to as the Heat Dome. This will make Tuesday and Wednesday the hottest days of the week.

As far as relief, the newest models are showing a potential cold front not moving through Texoma until the end of next Sunday. With such a hot start for this Sunday, it’s looking like this could be the hottest week of the year in Texoma. Stay hydrated and stay cool Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

