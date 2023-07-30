Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Excessive Heat Warning for Monday

This is the beginning of a very hot week in Texoma
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued in Texoma for Sunday and Monday. For Sunday all Texoma counties excluding Carter, Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens counties are under a Heat Advisory. High temperatures expected to reach 103-105 with Heat Index values between 104 and 107.

For Monday, all counties North of the Red River will be under a Heat Advisory while South of the Red River will be under an Excessive Heat Warning. Texas counties are expected to see high temperatures between 105-107 with Heat Index values nearing 110 for Monday. It will be a scorching end to July, but this heat wave is not slowing down for August.

Expect mores Excessive Heat Warnings this week as Tuesday, August 1st looks like temperatures will be even hotter than Monday. This is due to the upper air high pressure area moving on top of Texoma that we often refer to as the Heat Dome. This will make Tuesday and Wednesday the hottest days of the week.

As far as relief, the newest models are showing a potential cold front not moving through Texoma until the end of next Sunday. With such a hot start for this Sunday, it’s looking like this could be the hottest week of the year in Texoma. Stay hydrated and stay cool Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Makayla Vannoy
Woman arrested in Mead stabbing
Marshall was booked into the Carter County Jail on charges of child stealing and impersonating...
Man allegedly tries to kidnap children at restaurant, childcare pickup
Fatal crash generic
Ratliff City woman killed in Coal County crash
Certain medications can increase the chances of heat-related illnesses.
Heat and medication can have dangerous side effects
The cost of borrowing money keeps going up, here's why.
Federal interest rate increases again, what you need to know

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Fri, July 28
Your Full Morning Weather 7/28/2023
Full Morning Weather 7/28/2023
Evening Forecast - Thurs, July 27
Your Full Morning Weather 7/27/2023
Full Morning Weather 7/27/2023