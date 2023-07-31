Texoma Local
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say

Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler daughter. (Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center)(Bell County Detention Center)
By Olivia Calfee and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray news) - A 17-month-old child has died following a sexual assault case, police said.

The incident started Friday night when the girl was taken to Middlesboro ARH Hospital with severe injuries.

Because of the extent of her injuries, she was flown out to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

Police said the medical staff tried to stabilize the toddler, but the child died Sunday night.

Following her death, Middlesboro Police started investigating who was responsible for the incident that caused the death of the little girl.

That same night, police interviewed the mother, Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, who police said was eventually arrested in connection with the case.

She is charged with manslaughter, failure to report child abuse, criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

Police said they expect to make another arrest in this case soon.

Lawson was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

