Ada man sentenced for aggravated sexual abuse

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was sentenced to prison Monday for sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 in Indian Country.

According to a press release from The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Jeffory Dan Hughes, 55, was sentenced to 30 years, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.

Hughes plead guilty in September 2022 to one count of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian County. He admitted that from 2006 to 2013, he engaged in sexual acts with a minor, according to the press release. The victim was under the age of 12 when the abuse began.

The crimes occurred in Pontotoc County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

