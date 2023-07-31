Denison woman killed in motorcycle crash

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison woman died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.

According to Texas DPS, Kelly Jones, 39, was driving east on FM-120 when she failed to negotiate a curve and hit the guardrail.

Jones was taken to Texoma Medical Center and pronounced dead, DPS said.

Troopers said this is an ongoing investigation. No other information is available.

