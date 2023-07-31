Fannin County searches for new commissioner

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The search is on for a new Fannin County Commissioner after the previous one left her term early for a new county position.

The vacant seat is for prescient one, which covers the northwest parts of the county.

Fannin County Judge, Newt Cunningham, said the position is complex and requires a special person.

“We set budgets, we agree on contracts, we agree on ordinances and it takes a lot of understanding of law,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said he is looking for someone who has those skills while also being a good administrator. The applicant must also meet the 12-month Texas and six-month county residency requirements.

Cunningham solely controls the selection process.

“I nominate the person appoint them, and then if they are desiring to hold the position, continue in the position they’re going to need to run in the elections,” Cunningham said.

The term of the vacated seat expires at the end of 2024. The person appointed would fill the position for about 16 months.

Cunningham said it will be a difficult decision because it will impact the future of Fannin County. To help, he has selected a panel of 36 community leaders to help review applications.

“I want to make certain I get all the input to pick the right one,” Cunningham.

Applications can be found online and are due this Thursday. Cunningham aims to have the position filled next month.

