Hardy Murphy Coliseum set to receive upgrades

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Built in 1937, the Hardy Murphy Coliseum has made its home in Ardmore as a multipurpose facility that is known for its famed rodeos and events.

”We have two world series team ropings, we do have a couple rodeos, we have a high school/junior high rodeo in the spring, open rodeo in the fall, and so we have a wide variety of events,” says Hardy Murphy Coliseum executive director Jeffery Storms. “We do have the monster trucks that come here in December as well.”

The 86-year-old coliseum is set to begin its four-phase upgrade plan to restore and upgrade the facility, including a new $500,000 outdoor arena, improvements to the existing structures and more.

“We’re gonna slope the roofs of these wings, we’re gonna line the inside of the roof in the coliseum, and then put new seating, there’s a walkway down the south side of the coliseum that we’re gonna put a cover over it so people walking in and out of the coliseum won’t be exposed to the weather as much,” Storms said.

Storms says the goal of these upgrades is to preserve the coliseum and provide comfort for visitors for years to come, “The people of Ardmore have a lot of pride and a lot of memories here at Hardy Murphy, and its a historical building, and so what we’re trying to do is clean it up and upgrade it a little and not change it a lot, but you know just improve the integrity of our structures and also make it more comfortable for our participants.”

Storms says that these upgrades will help accommodate the large number of visitors that visit the coliseum each year, “We’re hoping with the upgrades that allow us to have more stalls, attract bigger shows, we’re hoping that we can increase both those numbers so we can have well over 100,000 people flow through our facility.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.