Holistic Fair comes to Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Vendors from all around the country bring jewelry, stones, oils, and more to show and sell their products of wellness.

Highest Blessings is owned by Deborah Renée, and every three months there is an event. What started as a smaller Holistic Fair that had about 10 vendors, grew to dozens of vendors, leading to the need of a bigger venue in Sherman.

Renée says most of the vendors are people that she met at other Holistic Fairs. One of the vendors, Ms. Sunny, vouched for Renée, saying that “she pulls the best holistic group of people together so that the people get positive results.”

Melinda Spears was also a vendor in the event and explains some of the different people there. “There are several different categories. There are some Reiki practitioners that have healing abilities through touch, and [they] have some mediums that are [there] that help connect people to messages of a higher calling.”

