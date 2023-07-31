Texoma Local
Honey Grove firefighter injured in wreck responding to call dies

Evan Brown
Evan Brown(Honey Grove Fire Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of firefighter Evan Brown. Firefighter Brown has succumbed to his...

Posted by Honey Grove Fire Department on Sunday, July 30, 2023

PLANO, Texas (KXII) - A Honey Grove firefighter injured in the line of duty earlier this month died Sunday morning.

Volunteer firefighter Evan Brown was in a crash July 9 and had been in intensive care at Medical City Hospital in Plano.

According to the Honey Grove Fire Department, Brown was responding to another crash call when he struck a cow in the road in his personal vehicle.

His vehicle rolled, and Brown was ejected and severely injured.

The Honey Grove Fire Department is arranging for first responders to stand watch by Evan at the funeral home.

For all our first responder family. As Evan is at Cooper-Sorrells we will need uniformed personnel on watch. If you are...

Posted by Honey Grove Fire Department on Sunday, July 30, 2023

