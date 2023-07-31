Honey Grove firefighter injured in wreck responding to call dies
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PLANO, Texas (KXII) - A Honey Grove firefighter injured in the line of duty earlier this month died Sunday morning.
Volunteer firefighter Evan Brown was in a crash July 9 and had been in intensive care at Medical City Hospital in Plano.
According to the Honey Grove Fire Department, Brown was responding to another crash call when he struck a cow in the road in his personal vehicle.
His vehicle rolled, and Brown was ejected and severely injured.
The Honey Grove Fire Department is arranging for first responders to stand watch by Evan at the funeral home.
