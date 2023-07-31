Honey Grove volunteer firefighter dies after spending weeks in the hospital

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - Over the weekend, Honey Grove volunteer firefighter Evan Brown’s health took a turn for the worse, and on Sunday morning, he passed away. Although his career was short lived, his peers remember the passion he had for the job.

“His life was cut so extremely short, and he wasn’t even able to start his journey. But I knew this is what he wanted to do,” Honey Grove volunteer firefighter, Captain Joey Rickman jr. stated.

Rickman said brown as an energetic person, who followed in his father’s footsteps.

“His dad actually is on the department and talked him into volunteering with us,” he continued.

Rickman said that Brown was looking to become a career firefighter, when he was injured in a car wreck while responding to call on July 9th.

Brown spent weeks in the hospital before being taken off life support.

On Sunday, the community welcomed offered an emotional procession.

“They were on overpasses. They were on the side of the road. They blocked traffic. All law enforcement. It was just an amazing showing,” Rickman shared.

The celebration of brown’s life continues.

Thursday, a viewing will be held at the Honey Grove high school gym.

“The viewing for Evan is going to be at 1:00. It’s going to be through 3:00, and then the actual funeral itself will follow shortly after 3:00,” Rickman said.

There will also be a benefit at the ‘Four 31′ venue in Honey Grove on Saturday.

For more information about the service or the benefit, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.