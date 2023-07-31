Texoma Local
July’s Heat Continues into August

Excessive Heat Warnings continue into Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Monday saw high temperatures top out at 106 in some areas of Texoma with Heat Index values as high as 109. Unfortunately, it’s going to get even hotter for the start of August.

High pressure continues to strengthen over the next couple days, with the hottest temperatures of the year expected through much of this week. Skies will also remain clear, so don’t expect a break from the heat & dry until next week.

The heat dome will start moving back to the West by the end of the week. Models are starting to show some rain potential on Sunday and Monday, but confidence is still fairly low. Temperatures will start coming down ever so slightly by the end of the week, but the heat looks to stick around through much of early August.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

