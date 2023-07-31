Oklahoma House also overrides tribal compact

Okla. (KXII) - Monday, the Oklahoma House reconvened in special session and overrode Governor Stitt’s veto on Senate Bill 26, which extends tribal compacts dealing with taxes on tobacco through 2024.

New 12 spoke with Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall of Atoka, who voted to override this veto.

“There is a fiscal impact to the state,” McCall said.

This isn’t the first time Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall has disagreed with Stitt’s veto on tribal compacts.

“Allowing the compacts to expire would be a net loss of somewhere between $50 and $65 million to the State of Oklahoma through these agreements where the tribes agree to pay the state revenues off of their tobacco sales,” McCall said.

This override from House comes after the Senate overrode this same bill last Monday, along with House Bill 1005, which extends motor vehicle tags, also through the end of 2024.

However, Stitt has the ability to negotiate the future of these compacts, once they expire at the end of 2024.

“I believe that hopefully, I say that always have hope,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, “that this coming year that we can reach an agreement that’s good for all 4 million Oklahomans.”

Batton said trust has been broken with the governor, “he even fails to recognize that we are a tribe because that’s what the federal government has done is saying that we are a sovereign nation, we are a tribe, and the supreme court has reconfirmed that.”

In a press conference Monday, Governor Stitt said, “we should not pass laws that favor one race over another race, everything should be fair, we can’t have a system where we have some people that do it one way and everybody else does it another way.”

McCall said the governor plans to file a lawsuit to challenge the override.

