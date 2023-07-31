Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma House also overrides tribal compact

Monday, the Oklahoma House reconvened in special session and overrode Governor Stitt’s veto on Senate Bill 26, which extends tribal compacts dealing with taxes
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okla. (KXII) - Monday, the Oklahoma House reconvened in special session and overrode Governor Stitt’s veto on Senate Bill 26, which extends tribal compacts dealing with taxes on tobacco through 2024.

New 12 spoke with Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall of Atoka, who voted to override this veto.

“There is a fiscal impact to the state,” McCall said.

This isn’t the first time Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall has disagreed with Stitt’s veto on tribal compacts.

“Allowing the compacts to expire would be a net loss of somewhere between $50 and $65 million to the State of Oklahoma through these agreements where the tribes agree to pay the state revenues off of their tobacco sales,” McCall said.

This override from House comes after the Senate overrode this same bill last Monday, along with House Bill 1005, which extends motor vehicle tags, also through the end of 2024.

However, Stitt has the ability to negotiate the future of these compacts, once they expire at the end of 2024.

“I believe that hopefully, I say that always have hope,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, “that this coming year that we can reach an agreement that’s good for all 4 million Oklahomans.”

Batton said trust has been broken with the governor, “he even fails to recognize that we are a tribe because that’s what the federal government has done is saying that we are a sovereign nation, we are a tribe, and the supreme court has reconfirmed that.”

In a press conference Monday, Governor Stitt said, “we should not pass laws that favor one race over another race, everything should be fair, we can’t have a system where we have some people that do it one way and everybody else does it another way.”

McCall said the governor plans to file a lawsuit to challenge the override.

News 12 will keep following this issue.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To celebrate the end of their summer reading program, the Sherman Public Library brought the...
Candy Land comes to life in Sherman
Denison woman killed in motorcycle crash
Holistic Fair comes to Sherman
Holistic Fair comes to Sherman
Daniel Blakely, 26, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Driver charged, motorcyclist critical after Sherman road rage crash
Evan Brown
Honey Grove firefighter injured in wreck responding to call dies

Latest News

Honey Grove volunteer firefighter's health took a turn for the worse, and on Sunday morning, he...
Honey Grove volunteer firefighter dies after spending weeks in the hospital
Honey Grove volunteer firefighter's health took a turn for the worse, and on Sunday morning, he...
Honey Grove volunteer firefighter dies after spending weeks in the hospital
The appointed commissioner will finish out the term of the previous commissioner.
Fannin County searches for new commissioner
The appointed commissioner will finish out the term of the previous commissioner.
Fannin County searches for new commissioner