Plane rolls over at Sherman airport; pilot uninjured

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A small aircraft ran off the runway and rolled over at a Sherman airport Monday morning.

Sherman Police said it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Sherman Municipal Airport in the 1200 block of South Dewey Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found the aircraft upside down and the pilot uninjured.

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

