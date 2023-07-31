Plane rolls over at Sherman airport; pilot uninjured
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A small aircraft ran off the runway and rolled over at a Sherman airport Monday morning.
Sherman Police said it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Sherman Municipal Airport in the 1200 block of South Dewey Ave.
Upon arrival, officers found the aircraft upside down and the pilot uninjured.
The Texas Dept. of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.