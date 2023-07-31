Whitesboro man ejected, dies in crash, officials say
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Whitesboro man died after being ejected from his truck in a crash on Saturday.
According to Texas DPS, Claude Speaker, 20, was driving north on FM-901 when he veered off the road, hit a utility pole and flipped his truck.
Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt, so he was ejected.
Speaker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said this is an ongoing investigation. No other information is available.
