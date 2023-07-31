Whitesboro man ejected, dies in crash, officials say

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Whitesboro man died after being ejected from his truck in a crash on Saturday.

According to Texas DPS, Claude Speaker, 20, was driving north on FM-901 when he veered off the road, hit a utility pole and flipped his truck.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt, so he was ejected.

Speaker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said this is an ongoing investigation. No other information is available.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.