Ardmore man arrested for soliciting a minor

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after the child he thought he was speaking to online, turned out to be a decoy.

According to court documents, Austin Parrot, 27, has been charged with soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology.

Ardmore Police said a tip led them to the suspect.

“We recovered evidence on a phone that we were able to use to confirm that the allegations were, in fact, true,” Ardmore Police Sergeant Jake Glazener said. “We also used the information to identify and look at our suspect. When we interviewed the suspect, he actually admitted to soliciting this contact with the minor.”

Court documents show Parrott’s bond is set at $100,000.

