Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ardmore Parks and Rec brings finny fun to the waterpark

Summer is going swimmingly for Ardmore Parks and Rec- they’ve had several packed events at the...
Summer is going swimmingly for Ardmore Parks and Rec- they’ve had several packed events at the local pool.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Summer is going swimmingly for Ardmore Parks and Rec- they’ve had several packed events at the local pool.

On this exciting Monday night: Something to sink your teeth into.

“Were excited tonight for our first-ever movie at the waterpark, we’re showing Jaws,” Ardmore Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Dustin Scott said. “There’s a lot of interest in the community.”

Scott said the film would start at dusk.

“It’s kind of a classic but there’s also kind of an extra feature there that it’s at a water park,” Scott said.

Kids under 12 are required to wear life jackets.

“We’re excited for this event, we do want everyone to be safe,” Scott said. “Obviously, safety is our top priority. We’ve added additional lifeguards, we’ve added some lights to the pool to make everything safer.”

At 4 feet deep... you won’t have to worry about sharks in the pool. But Scott said in a few days, you will get a chance to swim with other animals right at the waterpark.

“We’re gonna be having an exotic animal encounter at the water park,” Scott said. “People will be able to swim with an otter, an alligator and a python.”

It’s all about celebrating the end of summer with a big splash.

“Community response has been phenomenal this year, we’ve had great support all throughout our season,” Scott said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison woman killed in motorcycle crash
(File)
Whitesboro man ejected, dies in crash, officials say
To celebrate the end of their summer reading program, the Sherman Public Library brought the...
Candy Land comes to life in Sherman
Small plane runs off runway, rolls in Sherman (July 31, 2023)
Plane rolls over at Sherman airport; pilot uninjured
Evan Brown
Honey Grove firefighter injured in wreck responding to call dies

Latest News

An eighteen wheeler turned on its side on Interstate 35 left traffic backed up for hours.
Overturned Semi on Interstate 35 causes traffic jam for hours
Honey Grove volunteer firefighter's health took a turn for the worse, and on Sunday morning, he...
Honey Grove volunteer firefighter dies after spending weeks in the hospital
Honey Grove volunteer firefighter's health took a turn for the worse, and on Sunday morning, he...
Honey Grove volunteer firefighter dies after spending weeks in the hospital
The appointed commissioner will finish out the term of the previous commissioner.
Fannin County searches for new commissioner