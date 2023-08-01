Ardmore Parks and Rec brings finny fun to the waterpark

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Summer is going swimmingly for Ardmore Parks and Rec- they’ve had several packed events at the local pool.

On this exciting Monday night: Something to sink your teeth into.

“Were excited tonight for our first-ever movie at the waterpark, we’re showing Jaws,” Ardmore Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Dustin Scott said. “There’s a lot of interest in the community.”

Scott said the film would start at dusk.

“It’s kind of a classic but there’s also kind of an extra feature there that it’s at a water park,” Scott said.

Kids under 12 are required to wear life jackets.

“We’re excited for this event, we do want everyone to be safe,” Scott said. “Obviously, safety is our top priority. We’ve added additional lifeguards, we’ve added some lights to the pool to make everything safer.”

At 4 feet deep... you won’t have to worry about sharks in the pool. But Scott said in a few days, you will get a chance to swim with other animals right at the waterpark.

“We’re gonna be having an exotic animal encounter at the water park,” Scott said. “People will be able to swim with an otter, an alligator and a python.”

It’s all about celebrating the end of summer with a big splash.

“Community response has been phenomenal this year, we’ve had great support all throughout our season,” Scott said.

