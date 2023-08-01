Too much information: Back-to-school photos

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Each back-to-school season comes with the first day of school photos featuring signs that chronicle a child’s education journey.

However, Denison ISD Director of Security, Michael DeHaven, warns that some of these signs share too much information like a student’s grade level, teacher’s name and school.

“We’re just providing all this information to anybody that wants it and in this day and age, we have to keep things a little more secure,” DeHaven said.

Sherman Police Department Sergeant, Brett Mullen, said all of this information being posted on social media could lead a predator right to a child.

“They could use that information possibly to go to the school and try to remove that kid from the school and possibly use that information to gain access to knowing where the kid’s at,” Mullen said.

Mullen warns that details in the background of these photos could also reveal private information.

“If you’re doing it in front of your house, that could identify your home, especially if it has an address visible in it,” Mullen said.

While some may assume posting pictures on a private account could deter online threats, Mullen said otherwise.

“You may be sharing it just to family and friends on your friend’s list,” Mullen said, “If those are shareable, then if they share it with everyone on their friend’s list it can quickly leave your sphere’s influence.”

It is understandable to want to show off your star student, but DeHaven said there are too many risks.

“There’s a lot of kidnapping issues, there’s a lot of issues that we want to try to keep the kids safe,” DeHaven said, “We want to kind of limit how much information we provide.”

Parents who do want to post the classic back-to-school photos should stick to a more generic sign, photos with more personal information can be saved for the scrapbook.

