Excessive Heat Warnings Continue

...but there’s potential for change by late weekend...
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Intense heat continues as an strong upper level high remains parked nearly overhead. Lows tonight will range 75 to 81 degrees with southeasterly winds of 5 to 10 mph, Wednesday sees mostly sunny and very hot once again with highs of 98 east to 106 west, and Heat Indexes up to 112 degrees. Winds will run from the SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

There’s little hope for change through Saturday as the high aloft remains entrenched and we run between 102 and 106 degrees each day; the high finally shifts to the west over the weekend and this should allow a weak cold front to knock highs down into the mid 90s. There should also be a couple of days (Mon-Tue) with an opportunity for scattered thunderstorms in the vicinity of the front.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

