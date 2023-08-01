Texoma Local
Fannin County water treatment projects expected to save the District 40-million-dollars over time

The Texas water development board approves over 500-million-dollars to fund water treatment projects that will help provide more water to residents.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Bodies of water like this one, in Fannin County are essential to the region’s water supply.

The area’s growth is undeniable.

“Last estimate was about 55,000 people per year are moving into our service area,” North Texas Municipal Water District’s Billy George shared.

The Texas water development board just approved over 500-million-dollars to fund water treatment projects that will help provide more water to residents.

“I think one of the really great things about this program is its ability to fund projects that create new water supply for Texas,” Texas Water Development Board’s Jessica Pena said.

The funds allow the district to expand the Leonard Water Treatment Plant and the infrastructure necessary to make use of it.

“That’ll bring the plant to a total treatment capacity of 140,000,000 gallons a day. It’s going to fund a terminal storage reservoir. That’s where we pump our raw water to, and we store it at the plant for use,” George explained.

There will also be improvements to the raw water pump station at Bois D’arc Lake.

The district wants to make good use of all of the resources that are already available.

“There are so many different avenues that entities can utilize to be able to produce water, and this project will help get them there and help them save money along the way,” Pena added.

The funding is expected to save the district close to 40 million dollars, while supplying water to residents for at least 30 years. construction will start next year.

“And then we anticipate having everything working completed and producing water before the summer of 2027,” George concluded.

