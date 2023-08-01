Football practices begin in North Texas
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KXII) - High school football practices began across North Texas as area teams prepare for the upcoming season.
Several area teams started football on Monday. The defending state champion Gunter Tigers kicked off their camp as they look for a repeat.
KXII stopped by several opening practices and heard from local coaches as they launch their high school football seasons.
