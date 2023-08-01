Man in viral arrest video arrested after scuffle with Ada police

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A video showing Ada Police punching a man outside of a Wal-Mart Monday has gone viral.

According to the police report, the video only shows part of what happened.

Ada Police said they responded to a call of a possible drunk driver. Officers located the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Justin Glaspey.

When officers arrived to Wal-Mart and located the vehicle, they attempted to make a traffic stop. Glaspey drove off, ran a stop sign and endangered others before pulling over in a different parking lot.

Police said he was drunk, combative, refused to get out of the vehicle, and locked his door. This all happening before what is shown in the viral video.

Police attempted to tase Glaspey, but he grabbed the taser leads and threw them back at the officer, hitting him in the arm and leg.

Back-up officers arrived on scene with a pepper ball gun before he got out of the vehicle, but then again refused to comply.

While on the ground, police said Glaspey wouldn’t give officers his hands to be handcuffed. According to the report, none of the officers had batons, so they began striking his shoulders to get him handcuffed. During the scuffle, police said Glaspey bit an officers hand and hit him in the groin.

The police report includes as Glaspey was being arrested, he threatened the officers and their family members, by name.

Glaspey was arrested for DUI, multiple counts of assault, and threatening an act of violence. He’s being held without bond in the Pontotoc County Jail.

