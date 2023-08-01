Texoma Local
OSBI arrests Canadian County deputy on rape charges

Wesley Hunter was arrested for allegedly raping an inmate while transferring her to another jail.
Wesley Hunter was arrested for allegedly raping an inmate while transferring her to another jail.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma deputy has been arrested for allegedly raping an inmate that he was transporting from the Bryan County Jail.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the incident happened on July 20 in rural Marshall County.

Canadian County deputy Wesley Hunter, Jr. is accused of pulling over near SH-70 and Antioch Rd. and sexually assaulting the woman.

Hunter was arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail on second degree rape charges. OSBI said Hunter is no longer employed at the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

