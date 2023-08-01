Texoma Local
Sherman kicks off football practice with Aleman leading the way

Sherman begins football practices
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Josh Aleman led the Bearcats onto the field for the first time as Sherman prepares for the upcoming season.

The Bearcats went through their first practice with the new head coach. Aleman is a Sherman alum and knows his way around all things Bearcats.

His team has a lot of work to do to get ready for the season, but for right now, it’s just great to be back.

