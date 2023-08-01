Texoma Local
Sherman movie continues filming at local hotspot

Crews will continue to hit hotspots throughout the city before wrapping-up production.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Filming for the Sherman-based movie, ‘The Short Game’, continues this week.

Tuesday’s set was a Texoma favorite, MG’s Restaurant.

MG’s Manager, Chanel Stiggers, said it is a great opportunity for the restaurant and other small businesses that are to be featured.

”I think we have a lot of cool mom-and-pop local businesses, and I think we’ve all been in business for so long and everybody cares about us and wants to keep us open,” Stiggers said, “Just to be on the map like that, it’s really cool.”

Filming will last a total of three weeks. The crews will continue to hit hotspots throughout the city before wrapping-up production.

