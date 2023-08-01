Staying cool and educated in the summer heat

Texas (KXII) -The summer heat is getting more intense this week as August begins, making outdoor activities just about unbearable.

News 12 found educational opportunities, with air conditioning.

“There is someone that you can look up to and inspire to be,” said Curtiss Boone, Air Force Veteran.

The Perrin Air Force Base Historical Museum in Denison displays decades of military history. “It goes from everything from the civil war on up, we have spots dedicated to each war,” said Boone. But it’s not just the air force, they have artifacts from all branches of the military.

Including the ‘Texoma Wall of Honor’ which presents local veterans who served our country. “Just an ordinary kid from Texoma-land can become a hero,” said Charlie Whitaker, Army Aviation Veteran.

Boone said the museum is eye-opening, “whenever you talk about people defending this country and see what they used at that time, compared to what’s available today, it kind of gets you right in your heart.”

But this isn’t the only museum in Texoma if you’re looking for something more on the wilder side. “You get a chance to see things that you would not necessarily see,” said Keith McBrayer, Educational Director at the Haber Wildlife Museum.

Like a polar bear or a giraffe, the Haber Wildlife Museum has them all, “we have about 400 plus animals in here from all over the world,” McBrayer said.

There is also a section of artifacts, “collected mostly from Africa, you have everything from hairstyles to jewelry styles, clothing styles, even have weapons,” McBrayer added.

Doing something memorable with your loved ones while staying cool from the August heat.

