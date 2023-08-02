Ardmore students, staff start at new grade centers in 2 weeks

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Just two weeks till school starts for kids in Ardmore.

And for younger children, the new year comes with new changes to where they’ll be learning.

Ardmore City Schools have transitioned to grade learning centers instead of the traditional multi-grade elementary schools.

“We want to literally put in effect once a tiger always a tiger,” Superintendent Jill Day said.

From buses and classrooms to lesson plans, Day said the switch to grade centers is all about keeping everyone in the district on the same page.

“We’re the only district in our county where our students are all together in early childhood, and then we separate them in three different sites for 5 years and then throw them all back together in middle school,” Day said.

There’s no change for high schoolers and middle schoolers, but for the 2023-2024 school year, kids from early childhood to kindergarten will study at Will Rodgers Grade Center, first and second graders will attend Charles Evans Grade Center, third and fourth graders will learn at Lincoln Grade Center, and fifth and sixth graders will be at Jefferson.

She said teachers will be able to learn from each other and share the workload.

“It will be much easier to equalize class sizes,” Day said.

Bus routes will change too. Day said now everyone on the bus will be going to the same school.

“If you have a first-grade student and a third-grade student, the bus stops will be right there at the same place,” Day said. “But one bus will come, pick up one of the children, and then very shortly after then very shortly after another bus comes to pick up the other.”

Day said they’re hoping the grade centers will limit bullying and allow kids to form lasting friendships.

“Come ready come prepared and have your eyes open to learn,” Day said. “Teachers want to be there and we need our students to want to learn.”

