Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ardmore students, staff start at new grade centers in 2 weeks

Just two weeks till school starts for kids in Ardmore.
Just two weeks till school starts for kids in Ardmore.
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Just two weeks till school starts for kids in Ardmore.

And for younger children, the new year comes with new changes to where they’ll be learning.

Ardmore City Schools have transitioned to grade learning centers instead of the traditional multi-grade elementary schools.

“We want to literally put in effect once a tiger always a tiger,” Superintendent Jill Day said.

From buses and classrooms to lesson plans, Day said the switch to grade centers is all about keeping everyone in the district on the same page.

“We’re the only district in our county where our students are all together in early childhood, and then we separate them in three different sites for 5 years and then throw them all back together in middle school,” Day said.

There’s no change for high schoolers and middle schoolers, but for the 2023-2024 school year, kids from early childhood to kindergarten will study at Will Rodgers Grade Center, first and second graders will attend Charles Evans Grade Center, third and fourth graders will learn at Lincoln Grade Center, and fifth and sixth graders will be at Jefferson.

She said teachers will be able to learn from each other and share the workload.

“It will be much easier to equalize class sizes,” Day said.

Bus routes will change too. Day said now everyone on the bus will be going to the same school.

“If you have a first-grade student and a third-grade student, the bus stops will be right there at the same place,” Day said. “But one bus will come, pick up one of the children, and then very shortly after then very shortly after another bus comes to pick up the other.”

Day said they’re hoping the grade centers will limit bullying and allow kids to form lasting friendships.

“Come ready come prepared and have your eyes open to learn,” Day said. “Teachers want to be there and we need our students to want to learn.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will continue to hit hotspots throughout the city before wrapping-up production.
Sherman movie continues filming at local hotspot
Justin Glaspey was arrested for DUI, multiple counts of assault, and threatening an act of...
Man in viral arrest video arrested after scuffle with Ada police
Denison woman killed in motorcycle crash
(File)
Whitesboro man ejected, dies in crash, officials say
Preston Thompson expected to get a good test score, and exceeded his expectations by achieving...
Paris High School student gets perfect ACT score

Latest News

A new living and retail experience is coming to the former Sher-Den Mall site.
Construction begins on old Sher-Den Mall site
Drivers in Durant are advised to prepare for traffic changes as ODOT starts its resurfacing...
ODOT Highway 78 resurfacing project will create traffic changes in Durant
Drivers in Durant are advised to prepare for traffic changes as ODOT starts its resurfacing...
ODOT Highway 78 resurfacing project will create traffic changes in Durant
Nature is a good source of happiness, but the summer heat can be a hazard.
A look into how the heat affects your mental health