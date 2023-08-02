Texoma Local
Callisburg Wildcats Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT
Callisburg, Texas (KXII) - The Callisburg Wildcats are coming off one of their most successful seasons in years.

They went 4-1 in a ruggedly tough district and went two rounds deep into the playoffs. That gave this bunch quite a bit of confidence after back to back opening round exits in the post-season. Now, they want to take another step, and with eight starters back on each side of the ball. They believe it’s a step they can take.

Callisburg will have to replace a few key players, including their starting quarterback and middle linebacker. But the depth and experience is there. And Eddie Gill says the foundation is strong and Callisburg can quickly build back up into a team to be reckoned with.

