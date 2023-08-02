Construction begins on old Sher-Den Mall site

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new place to live and shop is coming to Sherman and it is being built where one of Texoma’s most popular malls once stood.

The former Sher-Den Mall site is being transformed into multi-family apartments and retail shops. A revitalization locals, like Aaron Vogel, have awaited since the mall was torn down in the early 2000s.

“For the last 20 years, we’ve been looking at nothing more than an empty lot across the street,” Vogel said, “It’s going to be weird to see something new.”

The City of Sherman Spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said many ideas for the 31 acres were floated over the years, but this one seemed like the right fit.

“To have someone come in and finally redevelop that site is a great thing for everyone,” Strauch said.

The project will be split into two phases. The first will add plots for retail shops along Texoma Parkway.

“The more businesses we can get along there, the better,” Strauch said.

In addition, Strauch said nearly 320 apartment units will be built during phase one. The second phase will add more apartments totaling 725.

“We know through the studies that we’ve done that we are chronically at a shortage for multifamily housing, for apartments,” Strauch said.

Vogel is the owner of Cackle & Oink. He said while growth can come with downfalls, he is excited about the new development.

“We’re very excited about the growth that’s coming across the street for us,” Vogel said.

Utilities have begun being installed, but buildings are not going up just yet.

“You’re looking at probably two to three years before the entire complex is built out,” Strauch said.

While it is not the mall people once loved, the hope is that great new memories will be made there.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.