Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Pavon Toruno, Yefrin Eduardo, 11/16/1996 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 5/21/2023

Reynolds, Randy Allen, 08/20/1953 of Van Alstyne, DWI 3rd or More 3/17/2023

Williams, Justin Chad, 02/07/1983 of Howe, DWI 3rd or More 4/29/2023

Roberts, Earnest Junior, 06/17/1972 of Van Alstyne, Ct. 1 DWI 3rd or More; Ct. 2 Bribery; Ct. 3 Obstruction or Retaliation 3/11/2023

Robinson, Jordan Terelle, 04/01/1991 of Anna, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/3/2023

Tyrell, Kelli Marie, 11/17/1971 of Dallas, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/10/2023

Piper, Alica Marie, 02/01/1982 of Red Oak, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/15/2023

Williams, Teri Marie, 12/19/1976 of Princeton, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/14/2023

Ducote, Joseph Cade, 06/12/2003 of Hattiesburg, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 5/1/2023

Allen, Cody Dalton, 02/04/1992 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/2/2023

Brazil, Bryson Dale, 04/02/2004 of Farmersville, Poss CS ‐ Amphetamine 3/24/2023

Clark, Amanda Kay, 11/26/1991 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/11/2023

Williams, Alex Leshaw, 03/21/1988 of Whitesboro, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol; Ct. 2 Poss Marij 5/20/2023

Argueta‐Lambarria, Hector Juan, 11/16/1983 of Whitesboro, DWI w/Child Under 15 YOA 12/17/2022

Fagan, Billy Joe, 10/21/1980 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/17/2023

Walker, Shawnee Colt‐Towner, 12/03/1989 of Savoy, Ct. 1 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 4/25/2023; Ct. 2 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 5/9/2023

Hilliard, Candice Renea, 07/24/1984 of Pottsboro, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 4/27/2023

Woodson, Justin Phillip, 08/02/1977 of Whitewright, Poss CS ‐ Heroin 10/2/2021

Dupree, Charlie Duwayne, 12/27/1984 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair ‐ Marij 10/22/2022

Dawson, Ronnie Lee Jr, 05/23/1977 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA 5/26/2023

Wall, Jeffrey Lee, 01/03/1969 of Gordonville, Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10 3/30/2023

Tatum, Dylan Matthew Allen, 02/24/1996 of Gordonville, Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10 3/30/2023

Wall, Jeffrey Lee, 01/03/1969 of Gordonville, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 5/11/2023

Tatum, Dylan Matthew Allen, 02/24/1996 of Gordonville, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 5/11/2023

Parsons, Alisha Dawn, 05/31/1979 of Nocona, Poss CS ‐ Meth 2/3/2023

Fuentes, Ramon Enrique Jr, 07/06/1975 of Rowlett, UUMV 3/16/2023

Dozier, Elijah Lee, 11/05/1996 of Denison, Agg Assault w/DW 4/30/2023

Navarro, Erick Alexander, 10/14/1994 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg; Ct. 2 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg 4/22/2023

Calvillo, Edgar, 07/24/1994 of Whitesboro, Sexual Assault Child 10/15/2022

Dawson, Ronnie Lee Jr, 05/23/1977 of Pottsboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/2/2023

Webster, Trevor Keith, 06/03/1993 of Denison, PCS CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl 3/13/2023

Webster, Trevor Keith, 06/03/1993 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl 5/17/2023

Williams, Eddie Lee, 11/23/1990 of Ardmore, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/26/2023

Callejas Torres, Julio Cesar, 08/13/1981 of Houston, Ct. 1 Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 2 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 12/28/2022

Witcher, Chad Franklin, 02/16/1978 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/29/2023

Autrey, Terry Lynn, 01/14/1962 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/27/2023

Uhlhorn, Amanda Linn, 07/09/1979 of Joplin, Ct. 1 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10; Ct. 2 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10; Ct. 3 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth HCI 5/18/2023

Mundine, Richard Dewayne Jr, 03/10/1968 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 6/27/2022

Jones, Brandee Nadine Benner Jones, 05/28/1981 of Denison, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 12/24/2022

Taylor, Jacob Andrew, 02/12/1999 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 6/2/2023

Briscoe, Randall Jay, 03/20/1963 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More 10/22/2022

Byers, Chantel Renae, 05/09/1966 of Colbert, Ct. 1 Theft Prop >=$300k; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$300k 12/1/2018

Downey, Destini Michelle, 01/28/2000 of Pottsboro, Agg Assault w/DW 6/13/2023

Dunn, Kiersten Paige, 04/11/2003 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 2 UUMV; Ct. 3 Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 5/21/2023

Griffith, Michael Anthony, 09/14/1999 of Celina, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Criminal Mischief>=$2,500 <$30k 5/16/2023

Haynie, Jason Allen Jr, 07/26/1996 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW 5/25/2023

Hoffman, Gerald Charles Jr, 05/29/1978 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 5/18/2023

Wright, Richard Neil, 03/04/1978 of Tecumseh, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/21/2023

Ramos, Alexander Giovani, 12/06/1999 of Sherman, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair ‐ Marij 4/21/2023

Wright, Marquis Davon, 09/30/1997 of McKinney, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 2 Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair ‐ Cocaine 4/22/2023

Stephens, Jessie Demetrias, 08/10/1983 of Arlington, Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conv 2/21/2023

Witherspoon, Dandrea Rochelle, 12/13/1983 of McKinney, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 1/10/2023

Baldwin, Millye Shannae, 08/21/1979 of Gordonville, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/23/2023

Lashley, Destany Kaina Lei, 08/21/1995 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW 2/3/2023

