Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Howe Bulldogs Preview

Howe Bulldogs Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - The Howe Bulldogs are coming off one of the biggest turnaround seasons in Texoma history. After going 0-10 for two years in a row, the Bulldogs made the playoffs.

Despite being lumped in a district with heavyweights like Gunter and Bells, the Bulldogs still managed to win six games in coach Lance Bryan’s first year. The Bulldogs do lose a large senior class, but they are confident that they have some players coming up that can keep them in that playoff chase.

Howe may have lost some dynamic play-makers on offense, but the Bulldogs have grown in the offensive line. This team plans to be more balanced this year. However, Howe is no longer a sleeper. The Bulldogs are predicted to be a playoff team again, and that’s the kind of expectations this team wants.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will continue to hit hotspots throughout the city before wrapping-up production.
Sherman movie continues filming at local hotspot
Justin Glaspey was arrested for DUI, multiple counts of assault, and threatening an act of...
Man in viral arrest video arrested after scuffle with Ada police
Austin Parrot was arrested after the child he thought he was speaking to online, turned out to...
Ardmore man arrested for soliciting a minor
Denison woman killed in motorcycle crash
(File)
Whitesboro man ejected, dies in crash, officials say

Latest News

Howe Bulldogs Preview
Howe Bulldogs Preview
Van Alstyne Panthers Preview
Van Alstyne Panthers Preview
Callisburg Wildcats Preview
Callisburg Wildcats Preview
Callisburg Wildcats Preview
Callisburg Wildcats Preview