Howe Bulldogs Preview

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - The Howe Bulldogs are coming off one of the biggest turnaround seasons in Texoma history. After going 0-10 for two years in a row, the Bulldogs made the playoffs.

Despite being lumped in a district with heavyweights like Gunter and Bells, the Bulldogs still managed to win six games in coach Lance Bryan’s first year. The Bulldogs do lose a large senior class, but they are confident that they have some players coming up that can keep them in that playoff chase.

Howe may have lost some dynamic play-makers on offense, but the Bulldogs have grown in the offensive line. This team plans to be more balanced this year. However, Howe is no longer a sleeper. The Bulldogs are predicted to be a playoff team again, and that’s the kind of expectations this team wants.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.