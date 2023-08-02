A look into how the heat affects your mental health

(KXII) -Nature is a good source of happiness, but the summer heat can be a hazard.

Many factors in our day-to-day life can cause or worsen our mental health which then can affect how we think, feel, or act.

“The heat usually causes really adverse reactions to the body, physically and mentally,” said Rochello Govindasamy, Wilson N. Jones Behavioral Health Unit Director.

Govindasamy said the heat can actually deplete your serotonin and increase your cortisol, “which means it adds increased depression, increased anxiety, and forgetfulness, there’s some cognitive impairment, and just you not feeling like your normal self.”

Which may affect your productivity on the job or in school, “your productivity gets affected because now you’re fatigued, you’re tired, you can’t think straight and overall, it affects the whole well-being of your job,” Govindasamy said.

And how you act at home, “you’re unable to communicate, you’re tired, you’re restless, you’re irritable and that can affect interpersonal relationships as well,” Govindasamy added.

If you can, stay inside as much as possible but if you have to work outside, “pay attention to the weather advisory, make sure you perform your tasks early in the morning or late in the evening,” said Govindasamy.

And be sure to drink plenty of water. “The brain weighs three pounds but it’s 80% water and the brain does not have the capability to hold water,” said Leigh Richardson, Founder/CEO of Brain Performance Center.

So you and your brain can stay sharp through the dog days of summer.

