ODOT Highway 78 resurfacing project will create traffic changes in Durant

Drivers in Durant are advised to prepare for traffic changes as ODOT starts its resurfacing project.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Drivers in Durant are advised to prepare for traffic changes as ODOT starts its resurfacing project.

A few intersections will temporarily become all way stops to accommodate these projects.

“This has been in our eight-year plan for quite some time. it’s a priority. and this is one of many projects in the area that we want to address,” ODOT’s Mills Leslie said.

resurfacing of State Highway 78 will start on First street, progress north towards State Highway 48, before circling back south.

“Drivers can expect the highway to be down to one lane at this time, and they’ll have some traffic control in place,” she continued.

First and main, First and University and Mulberry and Highway 70 will be the primary intersections effected.

A little over five miles will be covered, but once it’s done, ODOT expects a much smoother drive for residents.

“The driving surface has some bumps and bruises and some potholes here and there and it’s a priority of the departments to come in and resurface that area,” Leslie shared.

Some traffic control will be in place, but ODOT urges drivers to take an alternate route if possible.

“If not, just to take it very slow, be aware of the workers in the area and to have some patience and allow some time for the construction zone,” she concluded.

ODOT expects the traffic changes to be in effect through October.

A new living and retail experience is coming to the former Sher-Den Mall site.
Construction begins on old Sher-Den Mall site
Just two weeks till school starts for kids in Ardmore.
Ardmore students, staff start at new grade centers in 2 weeks