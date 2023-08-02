Texoma Local
Thursday Will be The 11th Day in A Row of 100+ Heat

Excessive Heat Warnings Continue
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday evening, and it will likely be extended into Friday as well.

Intense heat continues as a strong upper level high remains parked nearly overhead. Lows tonight will range 76 to 82 degrees with southeasterly winds of 5 to 10 mph, Thursday sees mostly sunny and very hot once again with highs of 100 east to 108 west, and Heat Indexes up to 112 degrees. Winds will run from the SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

There’s little hope for change through Saturday as the high aloft remains entrenched and we run between 102 and 106 degrees each day; the high finally shifts to the west over the weekend and this should allow a weak cold front to knock highs down into the mid 90s by Monday. There should also be a couple of days (Mon-Tue) with an opportunity for scattered thunderstorms in the vicinity of the front. Overall rain amounts look too low to make an imapct on our expanding drought. Please avoid ourdoor burning if possible as dried-out vegetation are rapidly becoming a fire hazard!

