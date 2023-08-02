Traffic stop leads to drug, chop shop bust in Tupelo

TUPELO, Okla. (KXII) - A recent traffic stop led to a drug and chop shop bust in Tupelo.

Court documents state on July 17 Oklahoma troopers pulled over Brad Hensley, 37, on his motorcycle and found a large amount of drugs, including meth, mushrooms, marijuana, and oxycodone.

The documents state Hensley got the drugs at a nearby residence.

After serving a search warrant, officers found evidence of a chop shop operation, with a stolen motorcycle, off road vehicles, and numerous auto parts that had been “cut up.”

Kevin Kieckhefer, 33, and Hope McCluney, 34, who live at the home, were arrested.

All three were booked into the Coal County Jail.

