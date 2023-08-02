Van Alstyne Panthers Preview

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The Van Alstyne Panthers are coming off another strong season. They went 7-5, and for the second straight year, went two deep into the playoffs.

This year, there are a lot of new faces. The Panthers graduated a huge senior class, so there will be some holes to fill. VA has some key senior leaders will be leaned on heavily to help bring the young guys up to speed.

The Panthers have become accustomed to winning and having some post-season success. That’s a trend that they plan to continue, but they will need to find some new Friday night heroes to step up and help push the Panthers back into the postseason.

