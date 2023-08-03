Texoma Local
Back to school guide: What you need to know about OK Tax-Free Weekend

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Back to school is right around the corner and for Oklahomans this weekend you’re in luck because starting Friday, it’s tax-free weekend.

Clothing and footwear priced at less than $100 will be exempt from sales tax. Starting Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday at midnight, the state sales tax of 4.5% will be completely waived; this also includes county and municipal taxes.

“Tax free weekend is like the start from a hard summer for a lot of small businesses. June and July are really hard for small businesses so august we always look forward to back to school shopping,” Owner of Cactus Gypsies Boutique Morgan Hudgins said.

You can shop online, catalogs and in store at retail locations.

“Oh I love it, I love to be able to give back, I love that I grow relationships with the moms, the kids, and everything, I just love the whole tax free,” Hudgins said. “I meet new people everyday so that’s what I love about it most of all and getting to dress the teachers and students.”

Tax-free weekend does not apply to the sale of any accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use. Another important thing to note is if an item is more than $100, it is taxable.

If a customer buys a qualified item during tax-free weekend and decides to exchange the item in a different size or color, tax is not to be charged, even if the exchange is made after the weekend, but if a customers returns the item after the weekend for credit on the purchase on a different item, then sales tax applies to the sale of the new item purchased.

