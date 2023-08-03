Choctaw Co. girl makes plea in 2020 murder of her parents

SAWYER, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County girl pleads guilty in federal court to conspiring to murder her parents. The killings happened in Sawyer, two days before Christmas in 2020.

Prosecutors said Ashlie Martin, who was 17 at the time of the killings, planned the murder with two other people: her 15-year-old boyfriend and 21-year-old Chad Voyles.

Voyles plead guilty to the murders in January 2023. He admitted to beating Ashlie’s father, 60-year-old Curtis Martin, to death with a dumbbell, then setting his body on fire.

Ashlie’s mother, 47-year-old Sherrie Pyron, was beat to death in her sleep with a baseball bat. Her body was found buried in a shallow grave in the backyard.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.