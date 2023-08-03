City of Paris to host first annual Back-to-School event

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The city of Paris, alongside local businesses, organizations and individuals, is hosting a Back-to-School event this weekend.

According to a social media post, the event will be at Love Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local retailers have donated products and resources for the event, local hairstylists will offer free on-site haircuts, and City Square will having clothes available, according to the post.

Those who wish to donate school supplies can drop them off between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. through Saturday at My People’s Beauty Supply, 1245 Clarksville St.

