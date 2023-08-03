Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

City of Paris to host first annual Back-to-School event

Local retailers have donated products and resources for the event, local hairstylists will...
Local retailers have donated products and resources for the event, local hairstylists will offer free on-site haircuts, and City Square will having clothes available.(City of Paris)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The city of Paris, alongside local businesses, organizations and individuals, is hosting a Back-to-School event this weekend.

According to a social media post, the event will be at Love Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local retailers have donated products and resources for the event, local hairstylists will offer free on-site haircuts, and City Square will having clothes available, according to the post.

Those who wish to donate school supplies can drop them off between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. through Saturday at My People’s Beauty Supply, 1245 Clarksville St.

Local businesses, organizations and individuals are teaming up with the City of Paris for a “Back-to-School Event” to...

Posted by City of Paris-Municipality on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new living and retail experience is coming to the former Sher-Den Mall site.
Construction begins on old Sher-Den Mall site
Crews will continue to hit hotspots throughout the city before wrapping-up production.
Sherman movie continues filming at local hotspot
Austin Parrot was arrested after the child he thought he was speaking to online, turned out to...
Ardmore man arrested for soliciting a minor
Coal Co. arrests
Traffic stop leads to drug, chop shop bust in Tupelo
Justin Glaspey was arrested for DUI, multiple counts of assault, and threatening an act of...
Man in viral arrest video arrested after scuffle with Ada police

Latest News

New students will have access to admissions, financial aid, business office, testing and...
Grayson College to host “One and Done” enrollment event
Police said Anthony Graves was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.
Duncan Police searching for missing person
Evan Brown
Honey Grove firefighter to be laid to rest Thursday
Whether it’s a splash in the pool, a day in the theater, or even staying inside and cranking...
Texomans speak: How they’re surviving this historic heat wave