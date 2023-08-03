Texoma Local
Collinsville Pirates Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Collinsville Pirates are ready to set sail on a season of high expectations. The Pirates made it all the way to the region finals last season before falling out against eventual state champion Albany.

But this Collinsville team has most of their key players coming back along with some real depth on defense. And they think this could be the year they don’t stop in round four.

The Pirates have shown they push past several big-name opponents. The did it last year by beating Muenster and then a huge playoff win against tradition-rich Windthorst. Then this same group of athletes took the Collinsville baseball team to the state tournament. They know how to win, and they’re not afraid of anyone.

