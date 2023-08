DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Duncan Police are searching for a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

According to a social media post, Anthony Graves, 30, was last seen leaving a home on W. Main St. around 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said he was wearing a red shirt and jeans.

If you’ve seen him, contact the Duncan Police Department at (580) 255-2112.

